Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: May miss Opening Day with shoulder inflammation
Stroman is battling shoulder inflammation which may cause him to miss Opening Day, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Stroman doesn't have a timetable for his spring debut and wouldn't commit to being ready by Opening Day, though he did say he would be ready near the start of the season. He's been a workhorse the past two seasons, pitching over 200 innings in both, and while he did miss most of the 2015 season, that was with a torn ACL rather than arm trouble. If his shoulder injury is no worse than initially reported, he may not miss more than a start or two (if any), which wouldn't be a significant hit to his fantasy stock. Of course, there's always the possibility that the issue lingers and affects his performance or resurfaces throughout the season, so at the very least this adds some amount of risk to Stroman's profile.
