Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: May require DL stint following start

Stroman allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Yankees. Following the game, it was revealed that a blister on his pitching hand had flared up, which could require a trip to the disabled list, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman was spotted a four-run lead to begin the game, but he gave up a pair of runs in the first innings and a three-run blast to Neil Walker in the fourth that put the Yankees out in front 5-4. Stroman didn't appear to bring his best stuff, although it seems likely that his blister had a negative impact on his performance. Stroman will likely be reevaluated in the days to come to determine whether he'll need a stint on the 10-day disabled list.