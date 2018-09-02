Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: May start Monday

Stroman (finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday and manager John Gibbons indicated there was a good chance he starts Monday against the Rays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Stroman landed on the disabled list Aug. 19 with the nagging blister issue, and is currently on track to return to the starting rotation Monday. The 27-year-old has been dealing with the blister for much of the season, which could help explain his 5.27 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in what amounts to the worst statistical season of his career.