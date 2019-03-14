Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Mows down O's
Stroman allowed one run on two hits over 4.1 innings while striking out six in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
Named the Jays' Opening Day starter earlier in the day, Stroman celebrated with another impressive outing. The right-hander now boasts a 2.19 ERA and 13:1 K:BB over 12.1 spring frames as he looks to rebound from a rough 2018 and return to the form that saw him top 200 innings and 160 strikeouts in each of the previous two seasons.
