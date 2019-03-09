Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Nearly perfect through four
Stroman allowed one hit and struck out three through four scoreless innings Friday against Pittsburgh.
Stroman turned in the worst season of his career in 2018, posting a 5.54 ERA with a 77:36 K:BB over 102.1 frames. He's looked razor sharp over his last two spring starts, although it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to maintain this high level of play and carry it into the regular season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Sharp in second spring outing•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Avoids arbitration with Blue Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Probably done for year•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Could miss rest of season•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hampered by blister yet again•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Activated ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Can Bieber live up to the hype?
Shane Bieber is a popular sleeper these days, but he'll need to change some things if he's...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...