Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Nearly perfect through four

Stroman allowed one hit and struck out three through four scoreless innings Friday against Pittsburgh.

Stroman turned in the worst season of his career in 2018, posting a 5.54 ERA with a 77:36 K:BB over 102.1 frames. He's looked razor sharp over his last two spring starts, although it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to maintain this high level of play and carry it into the regular season.

