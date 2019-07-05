Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Not listed to start this weekend

Stroman (pectoral) is not listed as one of the Blue Jays' probable starting pitchers this weekend against the Orioles.

Stroman exited his start last week with a pectoral cramp in his non-throwing (left) shoulder and was scratched from Thursday's scheduled outing, and it now looks as though he won't retake the mound until after the All-Star break. Assuming there's there's no update to the team's rotation plans, the 28-year-old will finish the first half with a 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:32 K:BB over 104.2 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories