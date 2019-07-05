Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Not listed to start
Stroman (pectoral) is not listed as one of the Blue Jays' probable starting pitchers this weekend against the Orioles.
Stroman exited his start last week with a pectoral cramp in his non-throwing (left) shoulder and was scratched from Thursday's scheduled outing, and it now looks as though he won't retake the mound until after the All-Star break. Assuming there's there's no update to the team's rotation plans, the 28-year-old will finish the first half with a 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:32 K:BB over 104.2 innings.
