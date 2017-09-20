Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Notches 12th win
Stroman (12-8) got the win Tuesday against the Royals after allowing one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts over seven innings.
Stroman and Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy had matching shutouts going through five innings, but Kennedy blinked first by allowing a two-run homer to Darwin Barney in the sixth, which was all the support Stroman needed to lock down his first victory since Aug. 16. While he has six quality starts in his past nine outings, Stroman only has two wins to show for those efforts. The righty will look to build on this performance Sunday against the Yankees, but that won't be easy with New York steamrolling opponents of late.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Handed tough loss by O's•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Suffers seventh defeat of 2017 on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will throw side session Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set for Friday start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: X-rays negative•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...