Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Notches 12th win

Stroman (12-8) got the win Tuesday against the Royals after allowing one run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts over seven innings.

Stroman and Kansas City starter Ian Kennedy had matching shutouts going through five innings, but Kennedy blinked first by allowing a two-run homer to Darwin Barney in the sixth, which was all the support Stroman needed to lock down his first victory since Aug. 16. While he has six quality starts in his past nine outings, Stroman only has two wins to show for those efforts. The righty will look to build on this performance Sunday against the Yankees, but that won't be easy with New York steamrolling opponents of late.