Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Nursing pectoral cramp

Stroman was diagnosed with a left shoulder pectoral cramp after exiting Saturday's start against the Royals.

Stroman exited the game with what appeared to be an arm injury, but the diagnosis of pectoral cramp to his non-throwing shoulder is basically a best-case scenario. The 28-year-old allowed three runs over four innings before leaving the game and should have his status updated for Thursday's scheduled start within the next couple days.

