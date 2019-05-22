Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Picks up win despite six walks
Stroman (2-6) allowed one run on five hits with four strikeouts and six walks to earn a victory against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old picked up a rare win despite a season-high six walks. None of those free passes came around to score. Walks haven't been too much of an issue for Stroman this season, but one has to believe that if he walks that many in one game again, he will not be fortunate enough to yield only one run. Stroman is 2-6 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 64 innings. He will pitch next against the Padres on Sunday.
