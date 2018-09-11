Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Probably done for year

Stroman (finger) will probably not pitch again this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman was able to make just one short start in early September after missing a pair of starts due to a blister. The blister limited him to just 1.2 innings in his first start back, and with the Blue Jays firmly out of the playoff race, it appears that they'll choose to let him heal for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old will wind up with an ugly 5.54 ERA in a season in which he was limited by multiple injuries to just 19 starts. His underlying numbers give him a 3.91 FIP, however, a near match for the 3.90 FIP he posted last season.