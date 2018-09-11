Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Probably done for year
Stroman (finger) will probably not pitch again this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman was able to make just one short start in early September after missing a pair of starts due to a blister. The blister limited him to just 1.2 innings in his first start back, and with the Blue Jays firmly out of the playoff race, it appears that they'll choose to let him heal for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old will wind up with an ugly 5.54 ERA in a season in which he was limited by multiple injuries to just 19 starts. His underlying numbers give him a 3.91 FIP, however, a near match for the 3.90 FIP he posted last season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Could miss rest of season•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hampered by blister yet again•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Activated ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Cleared for Monday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: May start Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...