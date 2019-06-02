Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Quality start at Coors

Stroman (3-7) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 4-2 to the Rockies, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits over seven innings while striking out two.

The right-hander wasn't dominant, but he pitched well enough to win a game at Coors Field, only for Toronto's bats to go mostly quiet. Stroman now has eight quality starts on the year, including four in his last five trips to the mound -- a stretch during which he has a 2.67 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 30.1 innings. He'll try to keep things rolling in his next outing Friday, at home against Arizona.