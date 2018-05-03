Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Reintroduces cutter against Twins

Stroman reintroduced his cutter into his repertoire Wednesday, throwing the pitch approximately 20-25 times, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Although he took another loss, Stroman had his best performance of the season against Minnesota on Wednesday, and catcher Russell Martin described the cut fastball as the "difference maker." Stroman allowed just two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings, marking his first start this season with fewer than four runs allowed. The right-hander told Martin that he wanted to start throwing the cutter again during their pregame chat. "It's a pitch I'll start to use effectively going forward," Stroman said afterward. He lines up for two starts next week (vs. SEA, vs. BOS).