Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Resumes throwing

Stroman (finger) played catch last week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Stroman was able to play catch last week for the first time since landing on the disabled list with a blister issue Aug. 19. He's expected to continue a throwing program through the rest of the week before being reevaluated. In the meantime, Thomas Pannone figures to stick in the rotation in Stroman's place.

