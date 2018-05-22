Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Resumes throwing

Stroman (shoulder) resumed throwing Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Stroman threw for the first time since landing on the disabled list earlier in May with shoulder fatigue. While he reported feeling good afterwards, the 27-year-old remains without a timetable for his return. Joe Biagini should continue to fill in for Stroman in the meantime.

