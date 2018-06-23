Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Returns to action

Stroman (shoulder) was activated from the disabled list Saturday and will start against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stroman hasn't pitched since May 8 after hitting the disabled list with shoulder fatigue. Prior to the injury, he had recorded a very poor 7.71 ERA in seven starts, though he may have been dealing with the issue all season, as he also battled shoulder inflammation in spring training. If he's finally fully healthy, the Blue Jays will hope he returns to the form which saw him post a 3.09 ERA in 2017.