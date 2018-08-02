Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Roughed up by A's
Stroman (4-8) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 8-3 to the A's, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.
His recent run of solid performances ended with a thud, as Stroman gave up more earned runs in this outing than in his last three combined. The right-hander will carry a 5.63 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Red Sox.
