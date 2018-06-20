Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Saturday return confirmed
Manager John Gibbons confirmed Stroman (shoulder) will be activated from the disabled list to start Saturday against the Angels, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Stroman has been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after getting through a simulated game -- due to his scheduled rehab start being rained out -- with no issues earlier in the week. The right-hander will look to turn things around now that he's healthy, as he struggled to a 7.71 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across seven starts (37.1 innings) prior to landing on the shelf with a shoulder injury in mid-May. His return will likely push Sam Gaviglio from the starting rotation.
