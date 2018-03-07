Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scheduled to play catch Thursday

Stroman (shoulder) is expected to play catch Thursday according to pitching coach Pete Walker, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reports.

The right-hander has yet to begin throwing in any capacity after being shut down with right shoulder inflammation in late February. On Tuesday, manager John Gibbons said that the doctors felt good about Stroman's health and that once he gets over the inflammation, it shouldn't be an issue ever again. Obviously this is optimistic but the club is expected to figure out a plan for Stroman following his time playing catch. It's still a high possibility that he will wind up starting the 2018 season on the disabled list, but more should be known within the next couple days.