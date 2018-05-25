Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scheduled to toss bullpen
Stroman (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session sometime next week, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Stroman resumed throwing Monday, and he'll take the next step by attempting to throw a bullpen session in the near future. It remains unclear as to when Stroman could return, but the Blue Jays will likely get a better idea on his status following his next scheduled throwing session.
