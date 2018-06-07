Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set for simulated game Friday

Stroman (shoulder) will pitch three innings during a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Stroman recently tossed a live batting practice session Tuesday while he continues to work his way back from right shoulder fatigue that has sidelined the right-hander since May 11. Look for a more definitive timetable to emerge after Friday's session as Stroman will be re-evaluated following his outing.

More News
Our Latest Stories