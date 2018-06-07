Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set for simulated game Friday
Stroman (shoulder) will pitch three innings during a simulated game at extended spring training Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Stroman recently tossed a live batting practice session Tuesday while he continues to work his way back from right shoulder fatigue that has sidelined the right-hander since May 11. Look for a more definitive timetable to emerge after Friday's session as Stroman will be re-evaluated following his outing.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Continues to make progress•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set to throw this week•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scheduled to toss bullpen•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Still not throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Hits DL with shoulder fatigue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...