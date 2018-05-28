Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set to throw this week

Stroman (shoulder) will throw long toss and a side session this week, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Stroman has been out since May 11 with shoulder fatigue. He resumed throwing last Monday and will continue to ramp things up in the coming week. Stroman's possible return date remains unclear, but more will hopefully be known following his side session. In the meantime, Sam Gaviglio should continue to fill in for Stroman in the rotation.

