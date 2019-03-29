Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Seven shutout innings

Stroman allowed two hits and walked four while striking out seven across seven shutout innings Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Stroman pitched well enough to earn the win, but was matched in his strong performance by Jordan Zimmermann. While no conclusions should be drawn from the single start, Stroman flashed a different profile in his 2019 debut by generating 16 swinging strikes and inducing just as many flyouts as groundouts. He'll look to improve his control in his second start, but otherwise, it was an impressive outing for Stroman after coming off an injury-plagued 2018 season.