Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Sharp in Friday's win
Stroman (1-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out four in a 3-2 victory over the Tigers.
It's his second quality start of the year, and second straight solid performance since coming off the disabled list. Stroman threw 65 of 90 pitches for strikes in finally collecting his first win of the season, but he's still saddled with a 6.20 ERA heading into his next start Wednesday at home against the Mets.
