Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Sharp in second spring outing

Stroman struck out three over two perfect innings in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

After a bumpy spring debut earlier in the week, Stroman looked sharp in this one. The right-hander is looking to rebound from his worst season in the majors, and the first step will be staying healthy after he made only 19 starts last year. Even if does return to his 2017 form, Stroman's lack of strikeouts does put a damper on his fantasy value in most formats.