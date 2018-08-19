Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Shifts to DL

The Blue Jays placed Stroman (finger) on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

For the second time this season, Stroman will be shut down due to a nagging blister issue, which resurfaced on his throwing hand during his start Friday against the Yankees. With the Blue Jays determining that Stroman wouldn't be ready to make his next start, he'll be moved to the DL to create a spot on the active roster for Thomas Pannone, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Pannone is slated to enter the rotation in place of Stroman on Wednesday against the Orioles.

More News
Our Latest Stories