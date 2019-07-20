Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Shuts down Tigers for sixth win

Stroman (6-10) picked up the win Friday in a 12-1 victory over the Tigers, allowing six hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

If the right-hander was auditioning for other teams' scouts, he could hardly have done more to improve his value to a contender. Stroman threw 63 of 101 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start in his last eight trips to the mound, and he'll take a 3.06 ERA and 93:34 K:BB through 117.2 innings into his next outing -- which, barring a trade, will come when the Jays host Cleveland on Wednesday.