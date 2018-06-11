Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Slated for rehab outing Wednesday

Stroman (shoulder) is scheduled for another rehab outing Wednesday, but the Blue Jays have yet to decide whether he'll toe the rubber for a minor-league affiliate or pitch in a simulated game at extended spring training, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Stroman resumed mound work in late May before advancing to facing hitters in a three-inning simulated game Friday. With Stroman experiencing no renewed soreness in his right shoulder coming out of that outing, it's expected that he'll bump up his pitch count when he returns to the mound Wednesday. Given that Stroman has been on the disabled list for a month with the injury, it seems likely that he'll require at least one more rehab start beyond Wednesday before the Blue Jays will seriously entertain activating him.