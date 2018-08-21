Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Still not throwing

Stroman (finger) has yet to resume throwing, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Stroman is still dealing with the blister issue that sent him to the disabled list over the weekend. A timetable for his return should emerge once he's able to resume throwing. In the meantime, Thomas Pannone will start in his place Sunday.

