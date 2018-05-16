Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Still not throwing
Stroman (shoulder) will report to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Stroman landed on the disabled list last week with shoulder fatigue. The 27-year-old is currently still resting, but he'll presumably pick up a throwing program when he reports to Dunedin on Thursday, after which a timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus. For now, Joe Biagini figures to continue to fill in for Stroman in the rotation.
