Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Strong showing against Orioles
Stroman improved to 3-7 on the year after tossing seven innings Saturday against the Orioles, allowing just a single run on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven batters.
There aren't many easier assignments than Baltimore these days, but Stroman got the job done without any real hassle. After allowing three straight singles to start the game, he settled into a groove and threw six straight scoreless innings. It was an encouraging outing for the 27-year-old, who has allowed five earned runs with a 16:4 K:BB over his last three starts after an injury-plagued start to the season. He'll look to build on his momentum Friday against the White Sox.
