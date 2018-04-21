Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Struggles to second loss

Stroman fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing eight runs (six earned) in 5.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees. He gave up five hits (including one home run) and walked four while striking out five.

Stroman was mostly clean through five innings, allowing just one run on a solo shot to Aaron Judge in the third. The wheels came off in the sixth, though, as the Yankees went single, walk, single, walk, error, strikeout, and double before Stroman was finally pulled. The Blue Jays' ace is off to a very poor start to the season, allowing at least four earned runs in each of his first four starts. His ERA now stands at 8.55. His start to the season was delayed slightly by shoulder inflammation and it's possible that the issue is still affecting him, though the team hasn't given any indication that that's the case.