Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Struggles with command in loss
Stroman (0-1) surrendered five runs on six hits and five walks across 4.2 innings en route to the loss Saturday against the Rangers. He struck out three.
Stroman's command was less than stellar in this one, as he threw just 44 of his 95 pitches for strikes. He managed to navigate the first four frames with just one run allowed thanks to some nifty escape work, but the Rangers eventually got to him with a string of doubles in the fifth inning. The right-hander will look to lower his lofty 8.38 ERA in his next start Friday against Cleveland.
