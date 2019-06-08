Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Suffers eighth defeat
Stroman (3-8) allowed six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
The 28-year-old turned his season around in the latter part of May, but this start erased a lot of good things he had been doing. The six earned runs he allowed Friday were the same amount Stroman yielded in his previous four starts combined. The Diamondbacks tagged him for two homers, which is also what Stroman allowed in his previous four outings. The 28-year-old fell to 3-8, but he still only has a 3.31 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He also has 63 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. Stroman will look to bounce back on the road against the Orioles on Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Quality start at Coors•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Yields one run in win•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Picks up win despite six walks•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Fires quality start in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes sixth loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Knocked around again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...