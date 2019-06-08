Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Suffers eighth defeat

Stroman (3-8) allowed six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

The 28-year-old turned his season around in the latter part of May, but this start erased a lot of good things he had been doing. The six earned runs he allowed Friday were the same amount Stroman yielded in his previous four starts combined. The Diamondbacks tagged him for two homers, which is also what Stroman allowed in his previous four outings. The 28-year-old fell to 3-8, but he still only has a 3.31 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He also has 63 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. Stroman will look to bounce back on the road against the Orioles on Thursday.