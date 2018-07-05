Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Surrenders six in loss

Stroman (1-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings against the Mets.

Stroman got through the first four innings without much trouble, but then yielded a homer, a double, three singles and a walk while recording just two outs in the fifth and was charged with five runs in the frame. It was a disappointing return to early season form for the 27-year-old, as he had allowed just one earned run while posting 9:1 K:BB over 12 innings since returning from the disabled list in late June prior to Wednesday's start. He'll take a 6.50 ERA and 1.57 WHIP into next Wednesday's road tilt against the Braves.