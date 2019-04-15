Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tagged with another loss

Stroman (0-3) took the loss after allowing three runs (zero earned) on three hits and four walks while striking out five over four innings Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Stroman was saddled with the loss in the series finale, though he didn't give up a single earned run. The Rays scored a run in the third with help from a Toronto error and tacked on two more in the fourth after Stroman committed a throwing error. The 27-year-old struggled with his command throughout his start, issuing four free passes while racking up a high pitch count (91 pitches) after four frames. In Stroman's defense, he hasn't gotten a whole lot of run support in 2019 and sits with an 0-3 record despite a 1.99 ERA over 22.2 innings.