Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes loss despite yielding one run
Stroman (6-11) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts across seven innings while taking a loss against the Indians on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old's bad fortune continued, as he actually lowered his ERA below 3.00 with this performance, and yet he almost has twice as many losses as wins. Stroman has two victories in the last five weeks, and in both games, he didn't allow a run. That seems to be what it takes for Stroman to capture a win. Despite his 6-11 record, he owns a 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 124.2 innings this season. Stroman will pitch next at the Royals on Tuesday.
