Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes loss in final start of 2017
Stroman (13-9) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over four innings against the Yankees. He struck out two and issued one walk.
The right-hander ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing four hits, including a homer, while also uncorking a wild pitch. Stroman finishes the year as a borderline top-30 starting pitcher in terms of earned fantasy value, but he did not add to his strikeout rate as some hoped, and his walk rate went in the wrong direction; the peripherals suggest Stroman will have a tough time maintaining an ERA right around 3.00 again next season.
