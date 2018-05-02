Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes loss in first quality start
Stroman (0-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over seven innings against the Twins.
Though he yielded a home run and took the loss for the third consecutive start, there was finally a sign of Stroman turning the corner after a miserable April. The one walk, two hits and seven innings were all his best tallies in his six starts, and his ERA fell over a full run in the process from 8.88 to 7.52. He'll look to string together another solid outing and try to notch his first win of the year next time out in Seattle on Tuesday.
