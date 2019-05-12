Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes sixth loss

Stroman (1-6) allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings during a loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

This game is a pretty good summary of Stroman's season. He pitched fairly well, and displayed better control than he has all season, avoiding any walks Saturday, but the White failed to give him any run support. The Blue Jays offense has averaged a measly 2.22 runs per game when Stroman's pitched this year. As a result, he is only 1-6 despite a 3.12 ERA. He also has a 1.29 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 52 innings this season. Stroman is scheduled to pitch again against the White Sox on the road Friday.