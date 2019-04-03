Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes tough loss
Stroman (0-1) was handed the loss Tuesday against the Orioles as he allowed two runs on nine hits across 5.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Stroman started off with five scoreless frames but ran into trouble during the sixth inning as he gave up two singles, a triple and a walk. Toronto's offense didn't manage to score until the ninth inning, saddling the 27-year-old with the loss. Stroman next lines up to start Sunday against the Indians.
