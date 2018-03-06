Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Throwing program on hold
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Tuesday that Stroman (shoulder) won't resume throwing for at least a few more days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. "The doctors feel good [about Stroman's health]....Once he gets over [the right shoulder inflammation], they don't think that it'll be an issue ever again," Gibbons said.
Gibbons also mentioned that the team has a tentative target date for Stroman to resume his throwing program, but the team isn't ready to reveal when that will happen. With no firm timeline for a return to the mound in place, Stroman is a good bet to open the season on the disabled list, though the comments Gibbons relayed from team doctors suggests a long-term absence isn't believed to be in play for the 26-year-old. In any case, Stroman's likely unavailability for the start of the season could open a spot in the rotation for Joe Biagini as the Jays' No. 5 starter.
