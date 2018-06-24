Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Throws five scoreless in return

Stroman allowed six hits and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Saturday.

Making his return from a bout of shoulder fatigue, Stroman threw 81 pitches (51 strikes). He did not allow an extra-base hit. It was an encouraging performance after Stroman struggled to a 7.71 ERA in his first seven outings before landing on the disabled list May 11. He will look to build on this momentum next weekend at home against the Tigers.