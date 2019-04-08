Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tosses quality outing
Stroman (0-2) took the loss Sunday against Cleveland after surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.
Stroman allowed two quick runs in the first inning but settled down during the next few frames before giving up his third run of the day in the fifth. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, the Blue Jays offense stalled with Mike Clevinger on the hill for the opposition. Stroman remains without a win through his first two starts of 2019 despite owning a 2.41 ERA with 18 punchouts over 18.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Takes tough loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Seven shutout innings•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Mows down O's•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Nearly perfect through four•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Sharp in second spring outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...