Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Tosses quality outing

Stroman (0-2) took the loss Sunday against Cleveland after surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings.

Stroman allowed two quick runs in the first inning but settled down during the next few frames before giving up his third run of the day in the fifth. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old, the Blue Jays offense stalled with Mike Clevinger on the hill for the opposition. Stroman remains without a win through his first two starts of 2019 despite owning a 2.41 ERA with 18 punchouts over 18.2 innings.