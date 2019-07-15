Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Turns in quality start despite loss
Stroman (5-10) was hit with the loss after surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings Sunday against the Yankees.
Stroman gave up a two-run single in the second inning, and the Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch. The 28-year-old did turn in a quality start, though his team wasn't able to provide enough offense for Stroman to come away with the win. He owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 88 strikeouts over 110.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Confirmed for Sunday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Bullpen session awaits•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Not listed to start this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scratched Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Uncertain for Thursday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Expects to make next start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.