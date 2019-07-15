Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Turns in quality start despite loss

Stroman (5-10) was hit with the loss after surrendering three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings Sunday against the Yankees.

Stroman gave up a two-run single in the second inning, and the Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a wild pitch. The 28-year-old did turn in a quality start, though his team wasn't able to provide enough offense for Stroman to come away with the win. He owns a 3.25 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 88 strikeouts over 110.2 innings this season.