Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Turns in solid outing vs. Rays
Stroman allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Stroman surrendered a single run in the fourth inning, though he would leave the game with a one-run deficit before the Blue Jays rallied for the victory. The 27-year-old right-hander has given up one earned run over his previous two outings (12 frames), so he's looked sharp of late, despite a 5.03 ERA through 96.2 innings this season. Stroman's next start lines up for Friday on the road against the Yankees.
