Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Uncertain for Thursday's start
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Stroman (pectoral) is still "day-to-day" and not a lock to make Thursday's start against Boston, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. "We'll see how he feels," Montoyo said.
The skipper said after Saturday's game that Stroman wouldn't miss a start, but it sounds like the team may reverse course and skip the right-hander after all as a precaution. Stroman said Wednesday that his pectoral is "fine," but added that he's thinking long term and feels the extra rest might come at the perfect time. If Stroman is indeed scratched, Thomas Pannone would likely be recalled to make the start.
