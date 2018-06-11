Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will make High-A rehab start
Stroman's (shoulder) Wednesday rehab start will come with High-A Dunedin, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays had previously announced the rehab appearance but not the location. Stroman has now been out for a month with shoulder fatigue and posted an ugly 7.71 ERA before hitting the disabled list. With the Blue Jays already 11 games out of a playoff spot, the team will likely prioritize Stroman's long-term health over getting him back in the rotation as soon as possible. He's set to throw four innings Wednesday, which means he'll presumably need at least one more rehab appearance after that before returning from the DL.
