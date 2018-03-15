Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will make spring debut Saturday
Stroman (shoulder) will make his spring debut Saturday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Stroman is scheduled to pitch a few innings against the Canadian National Junior team, a natural progression from his successful bullpen session Monday. The 26-year-old has already been ruled out for Opening Day, but a return within the opening four-game series against the Yankees is not out of the question, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. An updated timetable is likely to become available following Saturday's outing.
