Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will start team's fourth game
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons confirmed Tuesday that Stroman (shoulder) would start the team's fourth game of the season April 1 against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Stroman entered spring training as the leading candidate to pick up the Opening Day nod, but that will instead fall to J.A. Happ after the 26-year-old experienced shoulder inflammation early in camp. The injury prevented Stroman from making his spring debut until this past Saturday, so he'll be slightly behind the rest of his rotation mates while he looks to build up to a starter's workload over his final two outings before the season begins. With Stroman not set to miss any turns through the rotation, Joe Biagini won't be needed to make a spot start and could head to the bullpen or report to Triple-A Syracuse to begin the campaign.
